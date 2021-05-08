Gary Barlow sparks huge fan reaction with unbelievable throwback photo

As he works on his latest project, Gary Barlow found himself in a reflective period and he shared with fans an incredible picture from his youth.

The 50-year-old looked so different with his smooth skin, lack of facial hair and some striking blonde hair.

The star also surprisingly revealed that he wouldn't want to return to his youth, but only because of how he's developed as an adult.

"I've been working on a piece recently which has required a great deal of looking back," the singer explained.

"When I see pictures like this, I have no desire to be that age again. As the years have passed, I've definitely grown into myself.

"Stopped competing with myself. Stopped being disappointed in myself. Being here is better than being back there for sure."

He finished his reflective post by simply adding: "Life hey – what a ride #onwards."

Gary was in a reflective mood

Many of Gary's fans rushed to tell the singer to not be "so hard on" himself, saying how the youth that he was has turned him into the person he is now.

"You have achieved so much," one wrote. "You should be proud of yourself as us fans are."

Another said: "We've enjoyed the ride you Gary, thank you," and a third posted: "You look amazing now. Only look back for the memories."

One fan did make a joke about the star's blonde locks, as they jested: "You were great in Rocky IV."

The former Take That member has been on a bit of a health kick, and recently revealed to fans his secret to a delicious and healthy shake.

The star is busy working on his latest project

As he made the delicious beverage, he added blueberries, spinach and some Rude Health milk into a blender. He also added some Absolute Collagen, which helps the hair, skin, nails and joints.

Towards the end of last year, he spoke to chat show host James Corden about losing weight, saying that he had a period of time where he "really lost control of myself".

"I remember one particular day just thinking: 'How have I got here?' I was just so disappointed with myself."

Gary ended up overhauling his entire diet, cutting out foods that didn't benefit his health, including some of his favourites like crisps and chips.

