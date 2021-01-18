Following on from their 21st wedding anniversary last week, Gary Barlow delighted fans by sharing a never-before-seen throwback picture with his wife Dawn from 2000 - the year the couple married.

In the caption, the 49-year-old musician gushed: "This week's #lookatus comes from the year 2000. No kids. Not many responsibilities. Aw little did we know what was coming our way."

WATCH: Inside Gary Barlow and Dawn Andrews' long-lasting love

The lovebirds met back in 1995 when Dawn was working as a backup dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour. They tied the knot five years later, and have since become loving parents to their three children; Daniel, 20, Emily, 18, and 11-year-old Daisy. Sadly, their fourth child, daughter Poppy, was stillborn in 2012.

Friends and fans of the star rushed to post lovely comments underneath, with singer Lulu writing: "Yeah hahaha! There is a look of innocence and naivety." Another person remarked: "Beautiful picture, beautiful people inside and out." A third post read: "Made for each other. Perfecto. Love you x."

The singer shared this cute throwback snap

Despite the current lockdown, Gary and his wife Dawn made sure they marked their 21st wedding anniversary in a special way. Last Tuesday, the pop star shared a series of photos from home where the couple enjoyed glasses of Ruinart Champagne and tiny chocolate and raspberry cupcakes.

Gary had revealed that Dry January was put on hold as he marked the special occasion, writing: "Dry Jan gone on pause - happy anniversary." Earlier on in the day, the doting husband posted a black-and-white picture of his and Dawn's wrists, with their matching tattoos on display. "Happy 21st Wedding Anniversary to my amazing wife and best friend. Here's to the adventure continuing," he said.

Gary marked his 21st wedding anniversary on Tuesday

Meanwhile, in 2019, Gary opened up about his marriage to Dawn and their decision to stay out of the spotlight from the very start of their romance. "We had to keep it quiet because none of the lads were allowed to officially have girlfriends in those days," he told MailOnline. "Dawn hates attention, so it was a big deal for her to date someone like me."

Gary went on to praise his wife, revealing she never complained about his busy schedule. "I see that so much in couples today," he said. "I can't imagine living like that. Dawn's never complained. I've always been given real freedom to go off on tour or lock myself in a recording studio."

