Gary Barlow has touched upon his weight loss journey during a recent chat with James Corden. The Take That star confessed he had a "rough period with food" which caused him to pile on the pounds after binging on Chinese takeaways.

Speaking to the chat show host on Zoom with The Sun, Gary shared: "I had a rough period with food that I'm not proud of, where I really lost control of myself. I remember one particular day just thinking: 'How have I got here?' I was just so disappointed with myself."

Gary, 49, confessed that his diet was more serious than "just losing a couple of stone". He added: "So it started there for me and I turned my brain on to sorting out what I ate. The trouble is the food I love - Chinese, chips, crisps. They were giving me a couple of minutes of a food coma, taking me out of the real world. It's just not good, that.

"So I decided not to have cheat days, and just stay away from those foods. I'd love to have the odd cigarette now and then but I can't. I can't start smoking again."

James then asked Gary for some tips, with the star suggesting keeping a food diary every day. "Do a food diary for every day, and look down and you'll see what you're doing wrong," he said.

The singer with his Take That bandmates

Following the break-up of Take That in 1996, Gary's weight reached 17 stone. He has previously opened up about his weight gain, admitting that it was "a form of depression".

"I realised afterwards it was a form of depression," he told Radio Times in 2011. "I'd always played music since I was ten and then I'd gone through this rollercoaster ride of fame and I just couldn’t believe that it was all over and I was only 24."

