Sharnaz Shahid
Take That singer Gary Barlow recalls weight loss journey after 'losing control of himself' with food
Gary Barlow has touched upon his weight loss journey during a recent chat with James Corden. The Take That star confessed he had a "rough period with food" which caused him to pile on the pounds after binging on Chinese takeaways.
Speaking to the chat show host on Zoom with The Sun, Gary shared: "I had a rough period with food that I'm not proud of, where I really lost control of myself. I remember one particular day just thinking: 'How have I got here?' I was just so disappointed with myself."
MORE: Gary Barlow enjoys lovely date night with wife Dawn for this special reason
WATCH: Gary Barlow works out at home with his son Daniel
Gary, 49, confessed that his diet was more serious than "just losing a couple of stone". He added: "So it started there for me and I turned my brain on to sorting out what I ate. The trouble is the food I love - Chinese, chips, crisps. They were giving me a couple of minutes of a food coma, taking me out of the real world. It's just not good, that.
MORE: Gary Barlow reveals big family change involving daughter Emily
SEE: Inside Take That singer Gary Barlow's beautiful family home
"So I decided not to have cheat days, and just stay away from those foods. I'd love to have the odd cigarette now and then but I can't. I can't start smoking again."
James then asked Gary for some tips, with the star suggesting keeping a food diary every day. "Do a food diary for every day, and look down and you'll see what you're doing wrong," he said.
The singer with his Take That bandmates
Following the break-up of Take That in 1996, Gary's weight reached 17 stone. He has previously opened up about his weight gain, admitting that it was "a form of depression".
MORE: Gary Barlow recreates sweet snapshot with wife Dawn to celebrate anniversary
"I realised afterwards it was a form of depression," he told Radio Times in 2011. "I'd always played music since I was ten and then I'd gone through this rollercoaster ride of fame and I just couldn’t believe that it was all over and I was only 24."
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.