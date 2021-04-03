Lisa Rinna wows with sun-drenched bikini body during vacation The Real Housewives alum looked sensational

Lisa Rinna has been sunning it up on a small vacation, and she floored fans with her impressive physique in a pink bikini.

The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star showed that her daily workouts were paying off in a mini photoshoot.

In the snaps, the star showcased her toned abs and legs as she adopted a variety of fierce poses, and at times even modelled a leopard-print sunhat.

Lisa kept things simple for the post's caption, as she simply wrote "happy" alongside a heart emoji.

Fans went wild over the post, as one wrote: "Such an icon," and another added: "Ok. You look FABULOUS. Please tell me how you do it??!!"

One commenter was full of praise for the 57-year-old, as they said: "I'm 40 and could only dream that I look like that."

Other fans were incredibly complimentary of her choice of headwear, as one exclaimed: "Love your hat!"

The star floored fans

"Love the hat and the attitude," agreed another fan, while a third said: "That hat! Love."

Lisa has been on holiday in Antigua with her husband, Harry Hamlin, and their two daughters, Delilah and Amelia.

The family have been sharing various sunned-kissed selfies, and Lisa even showed a hilarious video of Harry dancing, adding Sylvester's You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) to the clip.

The star has an impressive bikini body

The Days of Our Lives actress recently showed off one of daughter Delilah's incredible talents, sharing a video her singing.

Taken from her daughter's TikTok account, the clip showed Delilah performing To Build a Home and her voice was magical.

Lisa gushed with praise for her daughter's voice, as she wrote: "First Born. Voice of an angel."

And it wasn't just Lisa that was impressed as one fan enthused: "Ummmmmm are you kidding me?!!!! She is a STARRRRRR!"

Another demanded that Delilah got signed to a record label, as they wrote: "Ummmm why is she not signed with a record label?? Seriously! Come on Momager, get on this!!"

