We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lisa Rinna's daughter, Amelia Gray Hamlin, has won herself an army of fans – and judging by her Instagram feed, it's not hard to see why.

The 19-year-old model – who is dating Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick, 37 – floored her followers after sharing two gorgeous photos of herself wearing an eye-catching dress from online UK retailer Boohoo.

MORE: Lisa Rinna looks stunning in bikini photo taken by her husband

Amelia looked stunning as she modelled the blue and green leaf print, thigh-skimming frock which featured one shoulder strap and cut-out detailing along her waist.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lisa Rinna boasts about her youthful appearance in fun video

Even her famous mother was impressed with the snaps as she reshared one on her own Instagram Stories with a pulsating, multi-coloured heart placed over the top.

Amelia's fans were also quick to compliment the star on her incredible model physique, with one commenting: "Obsessed!" A second said: "Breathtaking beauty," and a third added: "Gorgeous figure."

Lisa is also the proud mother of eldest daughter Delilah, and last month she gushed about her incredible singing talent.

MORE: Lisa Rinna is mistaken for Kim Kardashian after incredible makeover

MORE: Lisa Rinna is a real life Barbie Doll in bright blue gown

Lisa's daughter looked gorgeous in her beach dress

Posting a video taken from her daughter's TikTok account, Delilah showed off her magical singing voice as she performed To Build a Home. The song was first released in 2007 by The Cinematic Orchestra.

Lisa was full of praise for her daughter, as she gushed: "First Born. Voice of an angel." She then added an emoji with a halo.

One-Shoulder Beach Dress, $12, Boohoo

And it wasn't just Lisa who was blown away, as many fans were equally wowed by Delilah's angelic singing voice. "Ummmmmm are u kidding me?!!!! She is a STARRRRRR!" wrote one admiring fan, while another added: "Why did we never know she could sing so beautifully?"

One fan even demanded that Delilah be signed to a record label, as they said: "Ummmm why is she not signed with a record label?? Seriously! Come on Momager, get on this!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.