Steph Curry shares beautiful bikini photo of wife Ayesha for special reason The couple have been married for nine years and have three children together

Steph Curry is a lucky man - and he knows it! The NBA star paid tribute to his gorgeous wife, Ayesha Curry, on Wednesday when he shared a series of beautiful photos of her to mark her birthday on Instagram.

Included in the stack of snapshots was an image of the cookbook author - who turned 32 - sunbathing in an olive-green bikini.

MORE: Steph Curry's lookalike son reaches major milestone - see adorable photo

Steph wanted to make sure his wife of nine years knew exactly how he feels about her when he wrote: "My woman! My everything. Happiest of happy birthdays @ayeshacurry!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Steph Curry shares adorable video of son Canon 'working out'

"You hold us down like no other. Shine your light. Love this continual evolution of who you are and you finding your purpose in Life! With you through and through. Turn up! #noflings #32 #lovethatforyou."

The couple have three children together, Riley, eight, and Ryan, five, and, two-year-old Canon.

But Ayesha insists it's important to keep the spark alive between her and her husband with regular date nights.

MORE: Ayesha Curry melts hearts with adorable video of two-year-old son

RELATED: Michael Jordan's wife Yvette has the biggest $1million engagement ring – see photo

Steph paid his wife a beautiful birthday tribute

In fact, she told Hello Giggles they were a key factor for marital bliss. "Putting ourselves first, and making sure that we make time for date nights and for each other. That’s been very important, as hard as it is."

Steph also recognises Ayesha's commitment to their family life has left him able to fulfill his basketball dreams too.

MORE: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's love nest has to be seen to be believed

Steph and Ayesha have three adorable children

When collecting a basketball award, Steph paid homage to his wife by declaring: "None of this is possible without you." Going on to say: "You've given me the opportunity to go out here and work as hard as I do, spend the hours I need to do at the gym, during practice, in games, on the road – all the while holding down the house and doing the little things that keep our family going."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.