Sally Wood gives positive update on husband Ronnie's cancer battle - EXCLUSIVE

Sally - who has just resumed work as co-producer on 1920s period drama Vindication Swim, a movie about the first British woman to swim the English Channel which stars Victoria Summer and Kirsten Callaghan - tells the magazine: "My ambition has always been to swim the Channel. I wrote to Blue Peter about it as a child and my swimming teacher called me 'the little yellow tornado' as I'd bomb up and down the pool for hours in my yellow swimsuit.

"I'm still a water baby. If I can swim in it, I'll give it a go. I prefer outdoor swimming to an indoor pool and finally managed to swim in the Serpentine at the end of last year - it was absolutely freezing."

In the interview, she also speaks for the first time about her husband Ronnie's recent secret battle with small-cell cancer, saying how it was the power of positive thinking that helped them stay upbeat.

"We tried to keep as positive as possible and put our trust in the doctors and followed their instructions and advice," she told the magazine. "We can't thank the doctors enough for everything they did and all the support they gave us."

Sally just co-produced a 1920s period drama

Ronnie, who has spoken of how immersing himself in his paintings helped him through the dark days, also turned to his favourite mantra: 'When I look after myself, I can achieve anything.' "It carried us both through, one hundred per cent," Sally continued. "You have to be as positive as you can and believe that everything will be OK. Ronnie's an amazing person with incredible strength and determination. He read his meditation books and we focused on his treatment, his sobriety and resting as much as possible. You just have to keep going and not dwell on any negatives for too long."

In the interview, Sally also reveals how proud Ronnie is of her work. "He's very supportive and always interested to hear what I'm up to, and offer bits of advice," she says. "He's not been to any of the filming as yet, though, probably because it starts at 6am!"

