Dan Walker is keeping his fans guessing over who will be replacing him on Football Focus when he leaves the series later this season.

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the 44-year-old - who confirmed his departure from the show last week after 12 years at the helm - revealed the new presenter will be announced at the end of the season.

"The BBC will announce the new #FootballFocus presenter before the season ends," he wrote. "We might even do it in the show.

"On the rumours of a 'first female host'... it's worth noting that @celinahinchcliffe @eilidh_barbour & @seemajaswal have all done a brilliant job on it in the past."

Dan, 44, will host his final episode on Saturday 22 May, on the last weekend of the Premier League season.

The post comes shortly after it was reported that former Strictly Come Dancing star and professional footballer Alex Scott is tipped to take over.

Dan has been the face of the BBC show for 12 years

Dan shared his surprise news with fans last week, with the journalist assuring fans he wouldn't be disappearing from our screens completely. The broadcaster insisted he'll remain in his seat for BBC Breakfast each morning and will still make appearances at various other BBC Sports events, including the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo.

He has been the face of BBC Breakfast for the past six years, fronting the programme from Monday to Wednesday. Dan also presents popular sports programme, The NFL Show - he joined the team in November as host after Mark Chapman stepped down from his presenting role.

Career aside, the broadcaster is a father to three young children; son Joe, and two daughters Susanna and Jessica. He married wife Sarah Walker in 2001 after they met while studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism in 1999.

