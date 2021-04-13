Julianne Hough left her fans beside themselves as she posed in a serene selfie with her BFF, Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev.

The pair, who recently launched their own wine company, posed together inside while wearing matching white tops.

Nina also had on a striking red dress with white leaves dotted across it.

WATCH: Julianne Hough gives stunning tour inside LA home

The pair were in Napa Valley Wine Country to experiment with their rosé wine, and Julianne referenced this in her caption, which consisted of the two women, leaf and wine emojis.

The former Dancing with the Stars professional showed off more of the process in a series of Instagram Stories, as the friends posed outside some of the wine fields and hosted a business meeting, after jetting back on a glamorous jet.

The snap sparked an immediate fan reaction as many were delighted to see the two friends together.

The friends looked stunning in the selfie

"This literally made my day much better and made me smile, love you two," wrote one jubilant fan.

Another added: "You are both glowing," and a third wrote: "Beautiful ladies!!" A different fan even hailed the BFFs as "besties goals."

Julianne and Nina recently teamed up to launch Fresh Vine Wine, a low-calorie, low-carb, no additives, keto and vegan-friendly, gluten-free wine.

In an Instagram post, Julianne announced: "What's better than hanging out with your Best Friend? I'd say enjoying a delicious glass of wine… whilst hanging with your best friend!"

The pair have a close bond

She reflected: "If this past year has taught us anything, it's that connection and celebrating the little things are so incredibly important to the emotional, mental and physical well-being of us all.

"Through all of the ups and downs, @Nina and I have always found ourselves sharing and experiencing those moments together, often with a glass of wine in hand."

She added: "This passion project has been a long time coming for both of us, and I can't wait for you and your loved ones to share a glass of our wine, for whatever moment of your life calls for it. Cheers to a new chapter."

