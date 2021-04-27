Julianne Hough shows off killer accessory as she promotes new wine line Pour us a glass!

Julianne Hough is ready for summer - and with a killer pair of sunglasses to boot.

The rosé will be flowing all day with Julianne and Nina Dobrev's new venture, a vegan rosé line, and the actress-dancer took to Instagram to share details of the new brand.

"Optimists look at life through Rose colored glasses... I say, let’s look at life through Rosé filled glasses," she captioned a picture of herself wearing the classic dark aviator frames, and her eyes peeking out from above the top.

MORE: Julianne Hough's fans can't get over her lips after stunning transformation

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julianne Hough shares glimpse into her lavish lifestyle

"Fresh Vine Wine Rosé..... coming soon," the dancing professional added; in her hand was a large wine glass filled with the light-coloured beverage.

Julianne, who recently dyed her famous blonde locks a deep brunette color, revealed she was going into the wine business with BFF and Vampire Diaries star Nina, with the pair launching a line of low-calorie, low-carb, no additives, keto and vegan-friendly, gluten-free wine.

MORE: Julianne Hough looks incredible in high-cut bodysuit for celebratory photo

SEE: Julianne Hough shares rare photo of her three sisters – and they all look the same

Julianne posed with some classic aviator glasses

Her lengthy Instagram message read: "What better than hanging with your Best Friend?

"I’d say enjoying a delicious glass of wine... whilst hanging with your best friend! So excited to share this big news with you all!

"If this past year has taught us anything, it's that connection and celebrating the little things are so incredibly important to the emotional, mental and physical well-being of us all."

She is launching the line with BFF Nina Dobrev

"Through all of the ups and downs, @Nina and I have always found ourselves sharing and experiencing those moments together, often with a glass of wine in hand," she added.

⁣⁣ "We both try to lead active, holistic lifestyles so we wanted to share a product that compliments that way of life without compromising the premium quality and honors the artistic craft of wine making.

"Cut to @freshvinewine."

"Our wines are low-calorie, low-carb, no additives, keto and vegan friendly, gluten free….and freakin’ delicious!

"We collaborated and created the most delicious blends of Cabernet, Pinot, and Chardonnay, now shipping to 48 states (Rosé coming soon!). Check out our exclusive announcement in @forbes by visiting the Fresh Vine website linked in my bio!

⁣ ⁣⁣"This passion project has been a long time coming for both of us, and I can’t wait for you and your loved ones to share a glass of our wine, for whatever moment of your life calls for it. ⁣⁣Cheers to a new chapter."

Read more HELLO! US stories here