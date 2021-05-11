Geri Horner stuns fans with incredible 90s throwback The singer threw it back to the 90s

After the Spice Girls, Geri Horner went onto a successful solo career, and on Monday she blew fans away with a throwback to her first solo single.

Geri released Look At Me in 1999, and the upbeat single got a huge critical reception.

The song's music video signified the star's departure from the Spice Girls, as it even featured the funeral of her persona, Ginger Spice.

In one of the throwback shots, Geri posed inside a yellow phone box, while another was her looking totally different from anything before.

WATCH: Geri Horner films inside mammoth garden with son Monty

The picture saw the singer embodying one of her new personas for the music video, and she looked exquisite in a blue suit with a small tie and flip phone.

The singer also had her hair all tied up in a bun, with some glasses resting on it.

"22 years ago today, I released by debut solo single 'Look At Me'," Geri informed her fans.

Geri's post brought back a lot of memories

Her post sparked a huge reaction, as many took to the comments to share their memories of when the singer released the hit single.

"Yes you did," wrote one. "And it's a classic with an epic music video! They don't make popstars like this anymore!"

Another recollected: "I remember spending hours in front of VH1 to watch reruns of the music video!"

And a third added: "I walked A LOT to get to a cd store that sold it and loved every minute of listening to it."

Earlier this year, the star wowed fans not with throwbacks, but with her current look, as she showcased some short new hair while wearing a floral blouse.

The singer is married to Christian Horner

The star stood inside her rustic kitchen on Valentine's Day, and shared a sweet message with her fans for what would be a special day for many of them.

She captioned the video: "To all my friends, anyone feeling lonely this Valentine's Day? Sending you love #HappyGalentines I baked a tart Just for you, wrote a special song too! Recipes included Full version @youtube #HappyValentines #Galentines".

Her fans were loving her new look, flooding the comments section with praise. "Omg u look so beautiful" one wrote, while another shared: "Absolutely stunning".

