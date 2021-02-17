Geri Horner wows in romantic blouse to show off short hair transformation The star was Spicing things up on Valentine's Day

Geri Horner showcased her new short hairdo as she filmed a special video from her country estate for Valentine's Day. The Spice Girls star modelled a gorgeous floral blouse for the occasion, standing in her rustic kitchen to share a sweet message with her Instagram followers about the special day.

We couldn't take our eyes of Geri's surprising outfit choice. The singer's beautiful romantic top featuring a pussy bow neckline and pretty puffed sleeves.

But it was the colour choice that really stood out – pink! Geri is known for only wearing white and cream and shunning bright colours, so she was clearly feeling the love on Valentine's Day.

WATCH: Geri shows off new look from her rustic kitchen

She captioned the video: "To all my friends, anyone feeling lonely this Valentine's Day? Sending you love #HappyGalentines I baked a tart Just for you, wrote a special song too! Recipes included Full version @youtube #HappyValentines #Galentines".

Her fans were loving her new look, flooding the comments section with praise. "Omg u look so beautiful" one wrote, while another shared: "Absolutely stunning".

Geri recently unveiled her short hair transformation

Geri's new hair naturally took centre stage in the video. She chopped off her locks last month, unveiling her "DIY fringe" and chin-length hair in an Instagram photo.

The 48-year-old star previously explained why she only wears light colours, admitting it was mostly out of convenience.

Geri usually wears head-to-toe cream and white

"I have gone through stages of wearing all black but then I just thought, well, I quite like cream and white…", she told The Sun.

"Everything becomes really simple. I like the colour, and it's like wearing a school uniform as an adult… It's great for busy people - it kind of looks like you've made an effort when you haven't."

