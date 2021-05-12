Britney Spears' mother steals the show in rare family photo Lynne Spears had reason to celebrate over the weekend

Britney Spears' mother Lynne is a doting mom to three children, and was made to feel incredibly special over the weekend.

The 66-year-old was pictured relaxing in bed with youngest daughter Jamie Lynn Spears and her two granddaughters Maddie and Ivey, as they marked Mother's Day.

Jamie Lynn posted a selection of sweet snapshots on Instagram, and it was Lynne who well and truly stole the show.

Lynne posed in her dressing gown with her hair styled back in a chic top knot as she posed for the camera alongside her family.

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet photos, with one writing: "Aww this is so sweet," while another wrote: "Lynn is the best!" A third added: "Such a sweet family."

Lynne shares Jamie Lynn, along with Britney and son Bryan, a film producer, with ex-husband James Spears.

Jamie Lynn Spears with Lynne Spears and children Maddie and Ivey

The former couple were married between 1976 and 2002. It's been an exciting time for Lynne, who also marked her 66th birthday last week.

Her youngest daughter spent the day celebrating with her, and Lynne posted a rare picture on her Instagram account, showing herself with granddaughter Ivey wearing tiny sombreros to coincide with their Cinco de Mayo celebrations which fell the day after the author's big day.

She wrote alongside the picture: "Thanks all of you for such sweet Happy Birthday wishes!" she wrote.

Lynne Spears with her youngest daughter and granddaughter

"Today and every year, Cinco de Mayo gives me one extra day for me to celebrate!"

Britney is currently at the centre of a controversial conservatorship, as many aspects of her life, including her finances, estate and career are under the control of her father.

Two separate documentaries have aired this tear exploring the issue, including Framing Britney and BBC documentary The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship.

In March, Britney addressed the Framing Britney documentary admitting that it made her feel "embarrassed".

Lynne on the red carpet with Britney Spears

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes!!!!

"I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness!!!!

"Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness!!!!"

The Toxic singer wrote the caption alongside a post of herself dancing to the Aerosmith song Crazy.

