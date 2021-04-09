Britney Spears has received her first dose of the coronavirus vaccine - and she wasted no time in telling her Instagram followers.

Sharing a video on Thursday, the singer reassured her followers as she took the jab alongside her boyfriend, 27-year-old personal trainer Sam Asghari.

WATCH: Britney Spears receives COVID vaccine with beau Sam Asghari

"Got the COVID vaccine... Great success… High-five!!!!!!," she said of their experience in the caption.

Asked by her beau what she thought of the vaccine, Britney replied: "The people on the internet said it was really, really, bad, it was like a bullet going through your arm. It was nothing. I felt nothing. I'm fine and I hope I continue to stay fine."

Fans rushed to comment on the video, with one writing: "Vaccinated and good hair, we see you B." Another remarked: "The first time Britney has said 'she's fine.'" A third post read: "That seems to be the most genuine smile I've seen in a long time babe."

The heartwarming post comes shortly after Britney addressed the documentary about her life, titled Framing Britney, that aired earlier this year. The pop star revealed she felt "embarrassed by the light they put me in" and that she "cried for two weeks".

She wrote: "My life has always been very speculated… watched... and judged really my whole life!!! For my sanity, I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive!!!

Britney pictured with her boyfriend Sam Asghari

"I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day!!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!!!" she said alongside the one-minute video of herself.

Addressing the documentary, which had an incredible reaction around the world, Britney said: "I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well…

"I still cry sometimes!!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness!!!! Everyday dancing brings me joy!!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness!!!!"

