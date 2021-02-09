Britney Spears's boyfriend breaks silence following shock documentary The couple have been dating since 2016

Britney Spears's boyfriend has shown his support for the star following the release of a new documentary about her life.

Sam Asghari spoke to People in light of Framing Britney Spears, which was not authorized by the pop singer, and said he is looking forward to "an amazing future" with the mum-of-two.

The 27-year-old said: "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves.

"I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Family Business actor Sam and Britney, 39, first met on the set of the music video for her Slumber Party single in 2016 and started dating later that year.

Sam Asghari spoke lovingly about girlfriend Britney Spears

His sweet words come as fans continue to discuss the controversial documentary, which examines how she has been treated by the media, as well as the conservatorship paced on her after her battle with mental health.

So far, Britney has not commented on the documentary herself.

It comes after her social media manager, Crowd Surf co-founder Cassie Petrey refuted conspiracy theories that Britney is not in control of her own social media accounts and that she is trying to send cryptic messages through her posts.

The couple have been together since 2016

"Britney creates her own posts and writes her own captions for Instagram," Cassie confirmed in a message on her own account.

"She finds the google images, pinterest images, quotes, memes, and everything else herself. Nobody is suggesting any of that stuff to her.

Sam said he is looking forward to an "amazing future" with Britney

"She generally edits the videos herself. If a video she sends in is edited by her social media team, it’s because she gave specific instructions and asked for it to be edited that way. Then she sees it and decides if she wants to post it or not."

Cassie continued: "She has stated many times that she creates the posts, but people continue to believe conspiracy theories over what Britney says over and over again.

"Britney is not 'asking for help' or leaving secret messages in her social media. She is literally just living her life and trying to have fun on Instagram."

