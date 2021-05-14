Sofia Vergara is a knockout in flirty throwback bikini video

Sofia Vergara proved once again that she has barely aged a day after sharing a throwback video to her time presenting a travel show.

Posting on her Instagram, the Modern Family star looked like a total knockout rocking a skimpy black bikini as she took in the sights of Australia's Bondi Beach for the Spanish-language travel show, Fuera de Serie (Out of the Ordinary).

At one point in the video, Sofia is sprayed all over with what appears to be suncream, as she stands in the sun with her arms out and her trim figure on full display.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara stuns in strapless beach dress

Captioning the post, Sofia simply wrote: "#tbt The 90’s Fuera de Serie!!"

Needless to say, her fans were in awe of her age-defying beauty, with jokily commenting: "Bye, I’m going back to the gym tomorrow." A second wrote: "Years do not pass you. I loved that show!" A third added: "I want to be you in the 90s please, omg!"

The 48-year-old hosted the series for Univision from 1995 - 1998 alongside Argentinian presenter Fernando Fiore. Fuera de Serie was broadcasted in most Spanish-speaking countries, making Sofia an international hit.

Sofia presented the travel show for three years

It's not the first time Sofia has wowed fans with her 90s throwbacks. Last month, she shared a photo of herself in a snakeskin print string bikini on a modelling shoot.

Standing with her back arched to the camera and giving a sultry glare over her shoulder, Sofia looked amazing as she displayed her toned physique and lightened locks that flowed down the middle of her back.

Again, fans were quick to point out how little Sofia has changed over the years, something she credits to drinking plenty of water and enjoying a healthy balanced diet.

Sofia has shared a number of 90s throwbacks

Her diet includes vegetables, blueberries, green tea, and chamomile tea and she adds collagen powder to the mix.

And when it comes to her beauty regime, she's all about keeping it simple. "I used to do masks and scrubs and rubs and things – I mean, I'm crazy about products - but I've had to simplify as I've gotten older," she previously told Health.

"I have rosacea – It's redness and sensitivity. If you put on too much stuff, there is irritation, so I have to keep it very simple."

