Sofia Vergara showcases natural blonde hair whilst wearing sizzling bikini – see the cute video The star shared a clip from a modelling job in the 90s

Sofia Vergara went on a trip down memory lane and treated fans to a cheeky video of herself from the 90s.

MORE: Sofia Vergara looks sensational in new makeup-free selfie inside home

"#tbt La Republica Dominicana los 90's," she wrote alongside the five-second clip, which sees her sporting long blonde hair and a gorgeous metallic bikini whilst joking next to a horse.

The video was a success with her 21 million Instagram fans, with many labelling her "gorgeous" and "goddess". A third remarked: "You were super hot!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Verga is a blonde bombshell in sizzling throwback bikini photos

Others couldn't help but comment on her "natural blonde hair". "Sofia you look so good with your natural blonde hair!" wrote one, whilst another one explained why she now dyes her hair brunette: "Her natural hair color is blonde. Shows and movies make her dye it dark brown so she can look more stereotypically Latina."

READ: Sofia Vergara unveils show-stopping cake inside spotless kitchen

RELATED: Inside Sofia Vergara’s jaw dropping gardens at her $26million Beverly Hills estate

The Colombian star has previously spoken out about her blonde roots, revealing to Parade magazine that she went brunette in hopes of finding more success with auditions in America.

Sofia shares a throwback video from the 90s

"I'm a natural blonde, like my siblings," she told the publication back in 2011.

"When I started auditioning for American acting roles, they didn't know where to put me. A blond Latina? In L.A. they're used to Latin women looking more Mexican. But if you go to Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, everybody is blonde."