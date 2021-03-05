Sofia Vergara is a goddess in tan bikini with super long black hair The actress looked incredible

Sofia Vergara was sizzling on Thursday when she shared a sensational bikini photo of herself rocking super long, dark tresses.

The Modern Family actress, 48, stunned in the throwback photo from 2000 in which she looked like an absolute goddess.

MORE: Sofia Vergara floors fans as she poses in white bikini and diamonds

Sofia struck a pose in a brown two-piece with her black hair cascaded over her shoulders and shared the image on Instagram.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara stuns in strapless beach dress

The star wore a string of necklaces and her swimwear was adorned with beads and sequins.

Sofia’s fans thought she looked incredible in the snapshot and made sure she knew it. They commented on her youthful good looks insisting: "Wow. You haven't aged at all. You still look amazing," and "looks like you just took this yesterday. When did you dye your hair?"

Sofia has reason to celebrate as she just won her long-running court battle with her ex, Nick Loeb.

MORE: Sofia Vergara models ab-baring crop top for beach photo

READ: Sofia Vergara breaks Instagram in outrageous New Year's Eve post

Sofia's fans said she hasn't changed since the photo in 2000

Her former boyfriend was fighting to gain full custody of frozen embryos from the IVF treatment they went through together before their engagement ended in May 2014.

Nick wanted them to implant into a surrogate, but on Tuesday a court granted Sofia a permanent injunction which would prohibit him from using the fertilised eggs to "create a child without the explicit written permission of the other person."

MORE: Sofia Vergara bakes cookies in underwear and heels

Sofia knows how to dress to impress

Sofia has moved on from her relationship with Nick and has been married to Magic Mike actor, Joe Manganiello, since 2014.

They do not have children together, but Sofia has a grown son, Manolo, 28, from her first marriage to Joe Gonzalez, who was her high school boyfriend.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.