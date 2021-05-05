Sofia Vergara took to the waves on Tuesday to celebrate a friend's birthday, and she looked incredible in a yellow swimsuit as she did.

Posting a small clip on her Instagram Stories, the Modern Family star and two of her friends danced in the sunny waters.

Sofia looked incredible in her yellow one-piece swimsuit, while one of her friends stunned in a red two-piece bikini and the other wowed in a black two-piece.

"Happy bday," Sofia captioned the small video, as she added a rainbow cake and uncorked champagne bottle sticker to the post.

The star is currently staying at her holiday home, Casa Chipi Chipi, and she looked so elegant in a printed dress with her husband Joe Manganiello and their pet chihuahua.

The couple took two snaps, one inside their home and another in an outside area by some fencing and large trees.

Sofia's dress was sure to catch a lot of attention as the pink frock featured a design some beautiful branches with leaves growing upwards as well as a deer.

Sofia and her friends partied in the waves

Magic Mike star Joe looked a lot more casual in his look, with a tan floral shirt, some jeans and vans.

One fan went wild over the look, as they enthused: "ERES HERMOSA!! YOU'RE BEAUTIFUL I LOVE YOU!!"

Sofia and Joe married on 21 November 2015, and the bride looked so beautiful in her princess dress.

Grazia reported that it took 32 people 1,657 hours to make the gown, and it was adorned with 350 crystals, 11 pounds of sequins and seven pounds of pearls.

The breathtaking dress was a custom design by Zuhair Murad and it featured a strapless sweetheart neckline, intricate lace appliqué and a dramatic skirt with billowing train.

Sofia and Joe married in 2015

Speaking to Martha Stewart Weddings about her bridal look, the star said: "Your wedding is not the time to try new things - you're going to have these pictures forever. My body looks better when I have a fitted dresses with more support. I’m 43, so I can’t really be looking for something too crazy. I have to go with what looks good on me."

The princess gown fitted in well with the rest of the day which was like an actual fairytale. Their aisle was a wonderland of blooms with white flowers lining the way and hanging overhead, and their wedding breakfast area was decorated with huge displays of pink roses.

The 400-strong guestlist included celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon, Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Despite her dazzling dress taking thousands of painstaking hours to make, the bride only wore it for a few, choosing to slip into a short cocktail dress to dance the night away.

