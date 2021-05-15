Charles Spencer breaks silence following BBC update on Princess Diana's Panorama interview

Charles Spencer posted a telling message on social media following the latest update on his sister, Princess Diana's controversial Panorama interview.

Following news that BBC News religion editor, Martin Bashir, has stepped down from his role, and that Lord Dyson’s investigation into how he secured the interview with Diana in the first place has now concluded, Charles made his feelings pretty clear.

Sharing a screenshot on Twitter of the definitions of the words "forgery" and "mock-up", Charles simply captioned the post: "BBC English."

WATCH: How Princess Diana changed the future of the royals

Last November, Charles demanded the BBC launch an inquiry after he claimed he was shown "false bank statements" by Martin to help encourage his sister to give an interview to the Panorama programme back in 1995.

The mocked-up statements related to alleged payments made to two members of the royal household by the security services for information on Diana, in the hope it would win Martin an introduction to the princess.

Charles shared this message on Friday

Diana sent shockwaves through the monarchy when she told the BBC documentary: "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," a reference to the now Duchess of Cornwall – whom Prince Charles later married.

At the time Princess Diana was separated from Charles but not yet divorced.

Nearly 23 million people watched Princess Diana's Panorama interview

On Friday, a spokeswoman for Lord Dyson, former master of the rolls and head of civil justice, said in a statement: "Lord Dyson has concluded his investigation and the report has been passed to the BBC for publication in due course."

A BBC spokesman said the report would be published "very soon".

Just hours after the announcement, it was confirmed that Martin has stepped down from his role at the BBC due to ongoing health issues.

Charles Spencer demanded a BBC inquiry into the programme

Martin was "seriously unwell" last year after contracting COVID-19, he also underwent quadruple bypass surgery.

The deputy director of BBC News, Jonathan Munro, said in a statement: "He let us know of his decision last month, just before being readmitted to hospital for another surgical procedure on his heart. Although he underwent major surgery toward the end of last year, he is facing some ongoing issues and has decided to focus on his health."

He added: "We wish him a complete and speedy recovery."

