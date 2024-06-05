Lady Karen Spencer shares heartbreaking message after devastating loss

Charles Spencer's wife, Lady Karen Spencer, took to social media on Monday to share news of a heartbreaking family loss.

The social entrepreneur, 51, announced the death of her beloved father who suffered from Alzheimer's Disease. Despite the devastating impact of her loss, the post was incredibly positive and saw Karen share her favourite things about her father.

"My father passed away today after a long battle with Alzheimer's," she started. "I was happy to be there to support my mother and brother who have been doing the bulk of the heavy lifting in dealing with his care here on Vancouver Island.

"I’ve been thinking about all the wonderful gifts he gave me as a father. Children learn by example and I was privileged to be his child and to learn about the world through the lens he provided."

Karen went on to explain what a positive man her dad was, and how grateful she was to learn how to see the good in things as her father taught her.

"First of all, he was such a genuinely happy person. He always had a big smile on his face and he really appreciated the simplest things and the natural beauty around us," before talking about his time working at Parks Canada and always being fascinated by the natural beauty he was surrounded by.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

She continued: "The second thing is his impeccable integrity. He was true to his word, he didn’t lie, ever. He never spoke badly about people, and when others did you could feel him wince and probably chip in with a positive or potential mitigating perspective. Lucky me to have that example as my normal. Rest in peace Dad, and thank you.

The words were shared alongside three touching family photos, which Karen gave context to in the caption: "Pics of my mom and dad on their wedding day 55 years ago and two pics of him with my big girls."

Lady Karen lives at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, her husband Charles' family estate.

The couple married in 2011, and tied the knot in the grounds of their home in June 2011 four months after Charles proposed.

The couple share one daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer, whom they welcomed in 2012. Meanwhile, the founder of Whole Child charity Karen is mum to Emma and Kate from a previous marriage with Mark Gordon from 1997 to 2003.

Charles also shares Lady Kitty Spencer, twins Eliza and Amelia Spencer and Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, with his ex-wife Victoria Aitkin. Charles is also the father to Edmund and Lara, whom he shares with his second wife Caroline Freud.