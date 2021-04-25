Charles Spencer thrills fans with photo of rare family heirloom Charles Spencer thrills fans with photo of rare family heirloom

Charles Spencer shared a photo of a lovely family heirloom to social media on Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Earl posted a picture of an ornate china figurine and explained the sweet history behind it.

MORE: Charles Spencer breaks silence following Prince William's statement on Prince Philip

The figurine depicted an elegant woman sitting at a white piano and had clearly been very well looked after over the years.

Charles captioned his snapshot with more information about the heirloom, writing: "This exquisite piece was left by my father’s mother, Cynthia Spencer, to my mother’s mother, Ruth Fermoy, in her 1972 will."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles Spencer thrills fans with adorable spring additions to Althorp House

He went on: "My mother’s mother (a concert pianist in her youth) then kindly left it to me when she died, in 1993. #familyheirloom #grandmother #spencerfamily."

MORE: Charles Spencer reacts to Princess Diana's blue plaque outside former London flat

SEE: Charles Spencer shares stunning spring scene at Althorp House

The father-of-seven's fans were quick to share their appreciation in the comment section.

One posted a heart emoji and wrote: "Beautiful piece. Would love to know more about it."

Charles shared the special photo to Instagram

Others commented: "How beautiful," "It’s lovely and very thoughtful of her x," "Exquisite," and: "Stunning!!!"

Charles is custodian of the family home, Althorp House in Northamptonshire, where he grew up with his three older sisters: Sarah McCorquodale, Jane Fellowes and Diana, the late Princess of Wales.

He is now set to write a memoir about his childhood, it was revealed on Thursday.

According to The Daily Mail's Sebastian Shakespeare, the book has already received praise from the Earl's wife, Countess Spencer.

The Earl has been custodian of the family estate since 1992

She told the newspaper: "I've just finished reading the book my husband is writing about his childhood. It's very moving."

The title and its publication date are yet to be confirmed.

The author, 56, was born to John Spencer, the 8th Earl Spencer, and Frances Shand Kydd, before their marriage ended in divorce when he was four years old.

Charles is already an established author and has written several books, including the Sunday Times best-seller, Blenheim: Battle for Europe.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.