Charles Spencer reveals new additions to Althorp House - and they're adorable! Princess Diana’s brother melted hearts with the new video

Charles Spencer delighted his followers this week, when he shared a video of two special additions to his family estate.

Taking to Twitter, Princess Diana’s brother posted a short clip of two small lambs, which showed one of them snacking on the grass while the other walked around and “Baa”-ed a few times. Aww!

MORE: Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares rare photo of their mum

It was a lovely spring day, and the family’s dogs looked on at the sweet scene in front of them.

Charles captioned the video: "Orphaned lambs Lucky and Minty, enjoying their new, safe, life."

His followers were quick to reply, sharing their love for the heart-melting clip.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles Spencer thrills fans with adorable spring additions to Althorp House

One wrote: "How adorable. Such sweet creatures. Very kind of you to take them in."

SEE: Charles Spencer shares rare glimpse into family life at home in new photo

MORE: Charles Spencer shares photo in beautiful favourite room at Althorp House

A second added: "They are so precious & are very happy, I love lambs!!"

Charles shared the lovely clip from life at Althorp House

Others chimed in: "I have such a big smile on," and: "Beautiful, thank you for sharing."

The Earl has been sharing photos and videos of many of the lovely seasonal changes taking place at Althorp.

At the weekend, he posted a beautiful vista of a patch of land which was covered with daffodils blowing in the wind under a row of trees.

Charles captioned the sweet clip: "Daffodils nodding stiffly in the wind," and his fans rushed to share their appreciation for the spring scene.

The Earl is custodian of the family's Northamptonshire estate

One commented: "A beautiful sight! A real harbinger of spring. I don’t think I’ve ever seen so many daffodils in one place before."

Others agreed, replying: "I love daffodils. Absolutely gorgeous. I'm very envious. I have just a few," and: "My favorite time of year in England, just so beautiful! Thank you!"

A fourth wrote: "You are so fortunate to wake up to such an amazing place."

Charles is custodian of the family estate, where he and the late Diana, Princess of Wales both grew up.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.