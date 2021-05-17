Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana celebrate happy family event

Sunday was a day for celebrations in the Ramsay household. Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana both took to Instagram to share unseen family photos with fans as they marked eldest daughter Meg's birthday.

The celebrity chef chose four images to post on social media, including one showing father and daughter together. He wrote: "Happy birthday to this gorgeous nugget, you've turned into the most amazing young lady love you! Pan down Meg there's a Vodka tonic in front of you @megan__ramsay Daddy xxxxx."

Tana, meanwhile, shared a photo showing the pair posing for the camera during a cliff-top walk, and wrote: "Happy happy 23rd birthday Meg!!!! Love you xxxxxxx."

Gordon and Tana have been married since 1996 and are proud parents to five children: Meg, twins Holly and Jack, 21, Matilda, 19, and little Oscar, who turned two in April.

Gordon shared a series of photos to celebrate Meg's birthday

In an interview with HELLO! at the start of the year, Tana opened up about family life and revealed it's Oscar who rules the household.

"Well, he definitely has a strong character, let's put it that way!" she shared. "He's hilarious. It's a blessing to us all. He's just figured out how he can play one off against the other and that's not just Gordon off against me – that's everyone. So if someone says 'no', he literally moves onto the next and tries to get his way with them.

Tana shared a snapshot of the pair together

"Being an older parent and having done this before, you have a way of sitting back and relaxing more and laughing with them. The other thing for me is I had four of age four and under, so to have one is certainly easier."

Asked whether the couple would consider having another baby, Tana said: "Do you know, the problem is that I so love babies but I think I'll still be saying that when I'm in my 70s!

Gordon and Tana with their five children

"I don't think there's ever a time when I'll go, 'Oh my god never, ever, ever again but let's just say I count my blessings and think I'm incredibly lucky. I'm just enjoying every single moment of this one."

