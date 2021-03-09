Gordon and Tana Ramsay's son's playroom inside £4million home has to be seen The celebrity chef and wife Tana are staying at their Cornwall property

Gordon Ramsay and his family have been staying at their home in Cornwall since the pandemic began, and while they have unveiled various rooms inside over the years, son Oscar's playroom has remained tightly under wraps.

In February though, Oscar's older sisters Tilly and Holly, who man one-year-old Oscar's very own Instagram account, revealed a first look.

It has been decorated with off-white walls and dark oak wooden flooring, and there is a large cartoon painting of one of the chipmunks from Alvin and the Chipmunks on the wall.

Oscar Ramsay inside his playroom

Lucky Oscar also has his own cream sofa, which has been dressed with cream and black cushions, and there is a rubber blue playmat set on the floor for him to play on.

No doubt the best bit for Oscar, though, is the selection of toys as seen behind him in the photo. He has a blue and red table, while there are several boxes of puzzles and toys to play with, as well as an elephant rocking horse.

The post was captioned: "Just chillin'."

Gordon and his wife Tana have also unveiled several other areas inside since the pandemic began.

Back in December, celebrity chef Gordon took to Instagram with a clip filmed in the kitchen, as Oscar received an early Christmas present.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay films wife Tana and son Oscar inside family home

The footage showed that the space is designed with cream walls and flooring, and there is a glass floor insert overlooking the basement.

There is also a lengthy wooden dining table in the centre of the room, with black winged leather armchairs and a high chair for Oscar. The family also have a large flatscreen TV mounted upon the wall.

It is reported that their home in Cornwall is worth an estimated £4million, while the couple also own homes in London and Los Angeles.

As well as Oscar, Gordon and Tana live with children Matilda, Jack, Megan and Holly.

