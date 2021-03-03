Gordon Ramsay's youngest son Oscar sparks fan reaction with latest photo The celebrity chef is a doting dad of five

Tana Ramsay has delighted her followers by sharing the cutest snap of her youngest son, Oscar.

Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the wife of Gordon Ramsay uploaded a photo from their lockdown walk showing the toddler beaming with joy.

WATCH: Gordon and Tana Ramsay film inside stunning family home

"Smiles and sunshine xxx @oscarjramsay @gordongram x," she simply wrote in the caption.

The heartwarming photograph prompted a huge fan reaction, with Jools Oliver commenting: "Oh wow he is so gorgeous and all grown up." Another follower said: "Love seeing this little guy." A third post read: "Aww happy Oscar is my favourite. Thanks for sharing Tana!! The cutest boy."

The post comes shortly after celebrity chef Gordon, who shares five children with wife Tana, shared a sweet clip of Oscar rocking the coolest ponytail. In the caption, he joked: "Who wore it better? @tillyramsay or @oscarjramsay? #lockdownhair."

Tana posted this cute snap of Oscar

Gordon and wife Tana are also doting parents to Meghan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, and Matilda, 18. The star, who has a famously fiery personality, recently revealed that his youngest kid is the one person in the world that can put him in his place!

During his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Gordon brought his little boy into the shot and said: "Drew, this is the one man that puts me in my place."

Meanwhile, Tana also opened up to HELLO! about lockdown life in the Ramsay family home. She said of Oscar: "Well, he definitely has a strong character, let's put it that way! He's hilarious. It's a blessing to us all.

"He's just figured out how he can play one off against the other and that's not just Gordon off against me – that's everyone. So if someone says 'no', he literally moves onto the next and tries to get his way with them."

