Gordon Ramsay's youngest son Oscar shows off lockdown hair - and it rivals his sister's! The celebrity chef is a doting dad of five

Gordon Ramsay gave his fans something to smile about as he continues to spend more time with his family in Cornwall during lockdown.

The celebrity chef, who shares five children with wife Tana, shared a sweet clip of his youngest son Oscar rocking the coolest ponytail. In the caption, he joked: "Who wore it better? @tillyramsay or @oscarjramsay? #lockdownhair."

WATCH: Gordon and Tana Ramsay film inside stunning family home

Gordon's followers rushed to reveal how much they loved little Oscar's lockdown look, with one writing: "Oscar wins this one." Another remarked: "Obviously, Oscar deserves an Oscar." A third post read: "Defo Oscar, can't beat long hair on a little boy."

Gordon and wife Tana are also doting parents to Meghan, 22, twins Holly and Jack, 20, and Matilda, 18. Gordon, who has a famously fiery personality, recently revealed that his youngest child is the one person in the world that can put him in his place!

During his appearance on The Drew Barrymore show, Gordon brought his 20-month-old son Oscar into the shot and said: "Drew, this is the one man that puts me in my place."

The TV chef shared this post of his son Oscar

Tana Ramsay also opened up to HELLO! about lockdown life in the Ramsay family home. She said of young Oscar: "Well, he definitely has a strong character, let's put it that way! He's hilarious. It's a blessing to us all.

"He's just figured out how he can play one off against the other and that's not just Gordon off against me – that's everyone. So if someone says 'no', he literally moves onto the next and tries to get his way with them."

