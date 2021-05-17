GMB's Ben Shephard shares rare family photo and reveals incredible update on son Sam The presenter headed out to the pub on Sunday

Ben Shephard didn't let the weather rain on his parade as he and his family headed out for a pub lunch for the first time in months over the weekend.

MORE: Ben Shephard makes epic royal gaffe amid Prince William and Kate's anniversary celebrations

The GMB presenter shared the picture on Sunday, and it showed his two children, Sam and Jack, and wife Annie ahead of him as they walked to the pub. He told his followers: "Sunshine on a rainy day! Mrs S organized a lovely lunch @thevictoriasheen It was the first time we've all been out for lunch for months and was delicious!! The rain didn't stop play either although Sam is clearly too tall for this umbrella now!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ben Shephard makes epic royal gaffe on GMB

Indeed, Sam, 15, could be seen next to his gardener mum, who seemed to struggle to protect him from the rain due to his height.

READ: Ben Shephard jokes BBC will have to 'pay for divorce' if he takes part in Strictly

RELATED: Tipping Point's Ben Shephard's home with wife Annie has the most epic room

Fans of the 46-year-old couldn't help but react to the rare family moment, with one writing: "I hope you had a lovely time Ben, you have a beautiful family."

Ben shared a rare family picture as they headed to the pub

A second added: "Is he taller than Papa too? Marvellous mo captured. Wonderful wife and mother there, still protecting her baby from the rain, and not asking you to hold her brolly… let's hear for the girls." Whilst a third remarked: "You have a lovely family Ben..."

Ben, who has been married to Annie since 2004, rarely shows pictures of his family, but when he does, his fans are clearly delighted.

Just last month, Ben shared a lovely post with his wife to announce some happy personal news – they had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The presenter shared a look at his delicious meal with fans

The snap was a collage of two pictures, one showing Ben getting the vaccine and a second showing him and his wife of 16 years smiling to the camera with their arms around each other.

In the selfie with his wife, the couple both wore stickers that declared they had been vaccinated, which Annie had stuck to her forehead.

Ben captioned the sweet pictures: "#JabbyMcjabface First one done! thanks to all the team @harlequins wonderfully efficient friendly staff, and a cracking setting too. I’d say the sun seems a bit brighter today! #grateful."