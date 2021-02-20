Ben Shephard shares heartbreaking post – but there's a happy ending The GMB star took to Instagram

Ben Shephard has shared a heartbreaking post about a young, beached orca that was found "crying out for help" on one of Orkney's shores, but thankfully the tale had a happy ending.

Sharing a snapshot of an ITV story about the whale on Instagram, the Good Morning Britain host wrote: "Incredible from Emma and the local community in Orkney. Proper halitosis inspired humble heroism."

The famous dad also shared a snippet of the inspiring article, titled: "The extraordinary beach rescue of an orca whale in Orkney."

What's more, Ben included the top two paragraphs of the article that briefly outlined the lucky killer whale's situation.

It read: "An extraordinary rescue mission ended in success on the island of Orkney after a stranded killer whale was returned to the ocean.

"The young orca was found beached on the sand of the island, off the north-eastern coast of Scotland, crying out for help."

Ben's latest post comes nearly a week after he dedicated a sweet Valentine's Day post to his wife Annie.

Sharing a rare selfie of themselves with cocktails to hand, the Good Morning Britain host remarked: "Happy Valentines! 25 years and I remembered this year!!

"If you check out my Instagram @benshephardoffical you'll see the creating and making of a 'Marple Sparkle' just for Annie thanks to #cocktailcredentials. Hope you're having a great day [heart emoji] ours is def better post booze!"

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "All the very best to you both. Hope you both have a lovely evening... Just watched Tipping Point absolutely brilliant." Another said: "Have a beautiful day both of you! It’s the day of love and happiness and I’m sure there’s plenty of that for you both xx."

Ben and Annie have been married since March 2004, and together they share two sons, Sam, 15, and 14-year-old Jack.

