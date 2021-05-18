Kaley Cuoco is delighted following major announcement – and her reaction is priceless The Flight Attendant star had a reason to smile

Kaley Cuoco has grown up on the television screen with her various acting roles, from 8 Simple Rules to The Big Bang Theory.

And while she has a legion of fans who have enjoyed watching her shows, the star has been fangirling herself – and is in particularly fond of Friends.

So when it was announced last week that the popular sitcom was finally returning for a one-off special, Kaley couldn't resist telling everyone just how exciting she was about it.

Taking to Jennifer Aniston's Instagram account, the TV star wrote: "Can't breathe. I can't think about anything else."

Of course, Kaley wasn't the only famous face to react to the news. Rachel Zoe also responded, writing: "Omg I am counting the seconds," while The Talk's Amanda Kloots wrote: "Ah can't wait!"

Lily Collins added: "Ahhh," accompanied by a series of love heart emojis.

Kaley Cuoco had the best reaction to the Friends reunion trailer

It's been an exciting time for Kaley, who has been enjoying the success of HBO's critically-acclaimed The Flight Attendant, in which she stars in as Cassie Bowden.

The comedy-drama series follows Cassie, an alcoholic flight attendant, who finds herself waking up in bed next to a murdered man.

The series was well-received by critics and was nominated for 11 awards, including at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Flight Attendant star has an incredibly successful career

Kaley herself was also nominated for five awards, including Best Actress at the Golden Globes.

When she isn't busy working, the star enjoys nothing more than spending time with her friends and family, as well as her husband Karl Cook.

The actress lives in a $12million mansion in LA with Karl, and recently posted a number of loved-up pictures of the pair relaxing at home – much to the delight of fans.

Their Hidden Hills mansion has been home since 2020, and features everything from a huge backyard with a swimming pool and Jacuzzi, as well as a home bar.

