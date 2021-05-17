Kaley Cuoco stuns with candid beach selfie to mark special celebration The Flight Attendant star looked gorgeous in a fun selfie by the sea

Kaley Cuoco was in a celebratory mood over the weekend as she marked the birthday of one of her good friends.

The Flight Attendant star took to Instagram to share a series of fun pictures of the pair together in various settings, including a gorgeous photo of them posing on the beach.

In the image, Kaley looked stylish dressed in an oversized white blouse and skinny jeans, which she teamed with yellow-hued sunglasses.

VIDEO: Kaley Cuoco shares glimpse inside insane home gym

In the background of the image, the white sand and clear ocean could be seen.

The Hollywood star made sure to make her friend feel special with a heartfelt caption too.

She wrote: "Mega birthday post for the sun to my shine! Miss @emmamadelineross ! You are the best ever and I literally couldn’t make it through the day without you.

"Except for that one day you added mushrooms to my salmon and my world ended.

"But alas! We have traveled the world together, laughed, cried and everything in between...

Kaley Cuoco posed on the beach with her friends in a celebratory post

"Your bday gift is being stuck with me forever!!! Happy Birthday to the one and only!!"

It's been an exciting time for Kaley, who has been enjoying the success of HBO's critically-acclaimed The Flight Attendant, in which she stars in as Cassie Bowden.

The comedy-drama series follows Cassie, an alcoholic flight attendant, who finds herself waking up in bed next to a murdered man.

The series was well-received by critics and was nominated for 11 awards, including at the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Flight Attendant star has an incredible home in Hidden Hills

Kaley herself was also nominated for five awards, including Best Actress at the Golden Globes.

When she isn't busy working, the star enjoys nothing more than spending time with her friends and family, as well as her husband Karl Cook.

The actress lives in a $12million mansion in LA with Karl, and recently posted a number of loved-up pictures of the pair relaxing at home – much to the delight of fans.

Their Hidden Hills mansion has been home since 2020, and features everything from a huge backyard with a swimming pool and Jacuzzi, as well as a home bar.

