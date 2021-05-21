Matthew Perry's appearance gets fans talking ahead of Friends reunion

Matthew Perry added to the Friends reunion buzz with a selfie on Instagram on Thursday - and fans couldn't get over it.

The star was modelling a sweater from his Friends merchandise collection in the social media post which caused a stir.

In the image, Matthew was staring down the lens of the camera and wore his trademark stubble but had a shorter hairdo.

He captioned it: "Could I BE More ME? I'm releasing a new limited-edition merchandise collection only available for three weeks. Get yours in the link in my bio so people will know just how 'you' you are. Only available at represent.com/matthewperry."

His fans went crazy for his outfit but even more so for his look. They rushed to compliment him on his healthy and happy appearance and wrote: "OH MY GOSH!!!! You look sooooooo good," while another added: "U look great," and a third said: "You really are handsome."

Matthew's fans couldn't get over how great he looks

Matthew certainly has plenty of great things going on in his life currently. Not only is he excited for the Friends reunion, which is finally happening, but he's planning his wedding too.

The actor announced his engagement to Molly Hurwitz via People magazine in November. The 51-year-old told the outlet: "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Matthew is engaged to Molly Hurwitz

Not much is known about Molly, a literary talent manager, although her bio on filmmaking platform Screen32.com reveals: "Molly Hurwitz is a Manager and Producer at Zero Gravity Management, a management and production company with over 500 clients and over 20 productions under their belt."

Matthew remains notoriously private and rarely posts on his Instagram. But since announcing his engagement Molly has been seen on several occasions on his social media, and his fans love it.

