Catherine Zeta-Jones detailed her personal visit to the doctors on Instagram on Wednesday for a heartfelt reason.

Just days after the actress’s show, The Prodigal Son, was cancelled, Catherine took to social media to give insight into her life off-set.

The Welsh star shared a photo of herself undergoing an examination at the dermatologist where she was having her skin checked.

In the photo, Catherine’s leg was exposed as the healthcare professional examined moles and freckles on her body.

She captioned the photo on her Stories: "Me and Dr. Ellen. Get checked. Skin cancer awareness month."

Catherine is vigilant when it comes to her health, and her concerns are likely heightened given the fact her husband, Michael Douglas, had a cancer diagnosis of his own.

The Wall Street actor battled throat cancer in 2010 and beat it the following year.

Remarkably he said death was not even something he contemplated during his fight.

"It's weird, I know, but during the whole period of chemotherapy and radiation, it never crossed my mind that I could die," he told Paris Match.

The cancer was stage lV and he underwent chemotherapy and radiation to overcome it.

Catherine and Michael are both healthy and happy as they raise the two children they share, Dylan, 20, and Carys, 18. Both kids have expressed an interest in acting – despite their dad's warnings about their hopeful career path.

"Their love of the craft of acting is so strong that even when Michael... their brains they are doing politics and history in school, but their passion is acting," Catherine told Drew Barrymore on her talk show. '"And they’ve never done anything professional, but they would like to go into acting."

Catherine revealed that Michael – who is the son of the late actor Kirk Douglas – warned Dylan and Carys that should they pursue acting, they need to be prepared that they may always be associated with their famous parents' legacies.

She added: "But my kids, Michael has said to them what it is like to be, 'the daughter of' in the same industry, which I guess is similar if you are in business.

"If you are successful in business, your kids have, it’s not an easy way in, in fact, one has to prove oneself more, so even with that deterrent my kids are like, 'No, sorry we still want to do it.'"

