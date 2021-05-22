Mrs Hinch and husband Jamie welcome second baby - see adorable first photos he cleaning guru shared the wonderful news on Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Sophie Hinchcliffe - AKA social media sensation Mrs Hinch - and her husband Jamie, who have welcomed their second child.

The proud mum took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon to share a series of photos of her newborn son while also revealing the tot's name.

"Hello Everyone," she wrote. "Jamie, Ronnie, Henry and I have a little someone to introduce to you. Born today, 22/05/21 at 12:56am, weighing 7lb 4 ounces, please meet Lennie Alan James Hinchliffe."

"I have absolutely no words to explain how I'm feeling right now guys but what I do know is that our hearts are so full," she continued. "We are so very grateful and SO in love. Let the Adventures of Ron, Len & Hen begin. Thank you so so much for all of your beautiful well wishes and messages checking in on us. Your support and love means the world."

She signed off the post: "Lots of love to every single one of you xxxx Jamie, your boys and I love you millions."

The cleaning influencer's fans and famous friends were quick to fill the comment section of the post with their well wishes. Close friend Stacey Solomon gushed: "I love you all to the moon and back forever and ever," alongside heart emojis.

Meanwhile, former Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague added: "What a beautiful little boy. Congratulations," while Michelle Visage simply wrote: "CONGRATS".

Sophie revealed she was having another baby boy earlier this year

Little Lennie's arrival comes almost two years after the Essex-born star gave birth to her first son, Ronnie, on 20 June 2019.

Sophie first announced she was pregnant on her Instagram feed at the start of 2021 and revealed to her 4.1million followers in February that she was expecting another boy with a sweet gender reveal party that coincided with her own birthday.

