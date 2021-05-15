Mrs Hinch's new nursery is the stuff of dreams The room for her new baby looked incredible!

Mrs Hinch - whose real name is Sophie Hinchcliffe - has been tirelessly working on completing the nursery for her second child, and on Saturday she showed off the results of her hard work.

MORE: Mrs Hinch's insanely tidy forever home is perfect for a new baby – a full tour

The white room looked perfect for a newborn baby, with lots of animal toys and an armchair in the corner for the expectant mother to sit in.

Elsewhere in the room was an adorable bear height chart so her children could track their growth and a chest of drawers stocked full of baby clothes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mrs Hinch reveals her nursery plans

And it seems that the star's young son Ronnie approves of his unborn brother's room, as he was seen beaming in many of the pictures.

The young tot was also looking adorable in a small outfit that had "Big Bro" written across it.

Over on her Instagram Stories, the influencer showed off some of the design process, including the scraping off of old wallpaper and getting the new furniture in.

The room looked perfect for a newborn baby

The star teased that while she hadn't given birth yet, she hoped to be welcoming her new son in the next few days.

MORE: Mrs Hinch unveils new must-have garden accessory from Amazon

MORE: Mrs Hinch just unveiled her nursery bag for baby no.2 – and it's super organised

She also thanked fans for their support in the design of the room. "It's been so fun and reminded me of exactly why I created my home account in the first place," she wrote. "It's the best little community ever to be a part of, so thank you for having me!"

The star's followers took to the comment to share their love of the room, with one calling it "perfect", but many joked that they thought she was about to announce her child's birth.

"Ahhh I watched your stories like oh my god there's going to be a little baby in the cot at the end, good luck, cannot wait to see the brothers together xxx," one said.

Mrs Hinch announced she was pregnant back in January, and revealed that she was further along in her pregnancy than some fans may first believe.

Ronnie certainly approved of his brother's room!

The star revealed her unborn baby's gender with a sweet gender reveal party that coincided with her own birthday in February.

The cleaning influencer and her husband Jamie cut into her birthday cake and found that the sponge inside was coloured blue – meaning they were having a boy!

"Ron & Hen .. we ALL love you!! NOW get ready boys .. there will no longer be two! He is on his way!! Dreams really do come true," wrote the doting mum.

The snap showed the pair grinning for the camera as Mrs Hinch held up a slice of the blue sponge, while a white sash reading 'It's a boy' had been draped over her shoulder.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.