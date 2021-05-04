Gorka Marquez's fans all notice adorable detail in new picture with baby Mia This is so sweet!

Gorka Marquez is a doting father to baby Mia and the Strictly Come Dancing star frequently shares adorable snaps of her on his Instagram feed.

In a series of new photos with his baby daughter, the pair stood apart with Gorka in the background and Mia taking centre stage.

In the first picture, the focus was more on Mia but the second snap had Gorka in better focus, and it was this photo that got fans talking as they all noticed one detail.

Gorka Marquez's daughter Mia takes control of his camera in sweet family video

"Is that a pout in the 2nd pic?" one fan asked, alongside some crying with laughter emojis. A second added: "That bottom lip in the 2nd photo. Adorable."

"Awww, what was the bottom lip for Mia?" joked a third.

And the tot's mum Gemma Atkinson couldn't help but coo over her own daughter, calling the young girl a "rockstar".

Fans loved Mia's little pout

Gorka looked incredibly trendy in the photos, wearing a white hoodie, some baggy jeans and a pair of trainers.

And Mia looked to be taking after her father's style as she wore a woollen jumper, some tracksuit bottoms and Nike trainers. She also had her hair all neatly bobbled up.

Gorka recently melted hearts with an adorable video of his daughter, showing the young tot stealing his cap and modelling it in a similar way to her father.

Clearly amused, Gorka smiled as he took the hat and put it back on his head, but that didn't last long as Mia gave a cheeky grin and grabbed it again, as she held it in front of her face as she and her dad both laughed.

The dancer is a doting father to Mia

Gorka and his fiancée, actress and DJ Gemma, met on the set of Strictly back in 2017 and welcomed baby Mia into their lives on 4 July 2019.

The couple got engaged on Valentine's Day, announcing the news with a sweet post on Instagram which showed the former Emmerdale star kissing her beau as she showed off her beautiful ring.

She captioned the sweet picture: "Valentine’s forever... Of course I said yes [heart emoji]."

The news came after months of speculation that the dancer might propose, after he and Gemma spent the 2020 series of Strictly apart due to COVID-19 restrictions.

