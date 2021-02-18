We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Mrs Hinch's birthday dinner was an extra-special affair as it marked the evening she found out the sex of her second baby!

Dressing up for the occasion, the cleaning influencer looked simply stunning on Tuesday evening in a black fitted frock from Never Fully Dressed which perfectly highlighted her blossoming baby bump. Meanwhile, Mr Hinch even recycled his wedding shirt and waistcoat – how sweet.

Cradling her bump, she posed for a mirror selfie and wrote: "All dressed up and ready to go downstairs. I'm really looking forward to our date..baby is hungry. Have a lovely evening everyone."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mrs Hinch's sweet reaction to baby gender reveal

Known as the 'Jojo' dress, Mrs Hinch's midi dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, puff sleeves and a fitted silhouette that finished in a fishtail hem.

The style, which is not a specific maternity dress, is clearly very popular as it has already sold out in most sizes – and did we mention it's in the sale for £49.49?

Mrs Hinch looked stunning in her fitted black dress

Mrs Hinch's birthday dinner quickly turned into a baby gender reveal, with the loved-up couple ordering a special cake that featured coloured sponge – which turned out to be blue for a baby boy!

The 31-year-old's choice of black outfit could have been due to the fact that she didn't want to clash with the blue and pink decorations that Jamie had displayed in their lounge.

Jojo black midi dress, was £89.99 now £49.49, Never Fully Dressed @ Zalando

"Ron & Hen .. we ALL love you!! NOW get ready boys .. there will no longer be two! He is on his way!! Dreams really do come true," wrote Mrs Hinch, who is already a doting mum to son Ronnie.

The snap showed the pair grinning for the camera as Mrs Hinch held up a slice of the blue sponge, while a white sash reading 'It's a boy' had been draped over her shoulder.

The couple are expecting a baby boy!

Hundreds of fans congratulated the couple on their exciting news, including close friend Stacey Solomon. "Another baby boy for us all to love, so happy for you, Jamie, Ronnie and Henry. Love you all to the moon and back....," the Loose Women star wrote.

Meanwhile, former Love Island stars Maura Higgins and Molly-Mae Hague added: "Massive congratulations," and: "Congratulations."

