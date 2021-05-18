The Great's Elle Fanning stuns with wild hair transformation in throwback video

Elle Fanning blew her fans away after sharing a gorgeous hair transformation on Instagram.

The Great star, who typically sports straight hair, looked sensational rocking long curls and a flower crown as she performed a joyous dance in a behind-the-scenes throwback video from the set of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.

Captioning the clip, the actress wrote: "Love a photo memory popping up. Have no idea what I’m so happy about but it was Aurora’s wedding day!"

Elle's fans loved the sweet trip down memory lane, with one writing: "The sheer joy! Thank you for sharing this." A second said: "You are so cute, Elle," and a third added: "You look lovely darling."

Elle will soon return to her role as Catherine the Great in Hulu's The Great after a second season was confirmed.

The comedy period show follows Catherine the Great's marriage to Emperor Peter. In the first episode of season one – which debuted in 2020 - she discovered that her dream of married life was entirely wrong and that her new husband is a terrible person.

Elle looked gorgeous with her long, curly hair

Elle previously opened up about the role to EW, saying: "Six months of every day something bizarre and exciting is going on on set. So there's definitely never a dull moment on this set and lots of laughter.

"Nick [Hoult] and I both crack very easily, so we had to get it together because we would like have these laughing attacks constantly. So that was something."

Elle stars as Catherine the Great in Hulu's The Great

Speaking of filming sex scenes, she added: "I think with Peter and Catherine, their scenes are just totally to get an heir. That's it. And Nick has to say some very bizarre lines that most of the time I was biting a pillow laughing so hard.

"I think we both like to challenge ourselves, Nick and I, and we're trying to push each other's buttons and he's trying to make me laugh and trying to go there. So I think it really helps those scenes."

