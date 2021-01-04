Viewers are saying the same thing about Channel 4's The Great The period drama aired on Channel 4 on Sunday night

After airing in the US back in early 2020, viewers in the UK finally got to see what all the fuss was about when The Great premiered on Channel 4 on Sunday night - and they certainly weren't disappointed!

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "My GOD, how much fun is #TheGreat?! Briefly paused Serpent-ing to catch ep1. BRILLIANT. The Favourite sans the meander. Slap bang boom! TLDR: watch The Great."

Another added: "Loved The Great. Channelling The Favourite superbly. If you’re going to do a historical drama loosely based on fact, you’ll may as well just go for it. Elle Fanning and Nicolas Hoult are sensational." A third person tweeted: "I'm not only getting The Favourite vibes from this, but also a feeling this will be my new must-see TV. Loving this already!"

Did you enjoy episode one?

The comedy period show follows Catherine the Great's marriage to Emperor Peter. In the first episode, she soon discovers that her dream of married life was entirely wrong, and that her new husband is a terrible person.

Elle Fanning plays Catherine, and opened up about the role to EW, saying: "Six months of every day something bizarre and exciting is going on on set. So there's definitely never a dull moment on this set and lots of laughter.

"Nick and I both crack very easily, so we had to get it together because we would like have these laughing attacks constantly. So that was something."

Nicholas Hoult plays Emperor Peter

Speaking of filming sex scenes, she added: "I think with Peter and Catherine, their scenes are just totally to get an heir. That's it. And Nick has to say some very bizarre lines that most of the time I was biting a pillow laughing so hard.

"I think we both like to challenge ourselves, Nick and I, and we're trying to push each other's buttons and he's trying to make me laugh and trying to go there. So I think it really helps those scenes."

