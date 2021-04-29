Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shock fans with new pictures Former flames JLo and Ben Affleck are spending time together

Former flames Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spotted spending time together in Los Angeles, weeks after the singer's split from Alex Rodriguez.

In pictures posted by Page Six, Ben has been snapped exiting Jennifer's white Escalade SUV.

They have not been pictured together in the car, but sources told the publication that "security picks him up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house.”

Ben and Jen were engaged in 2002

Oscar winner Ben has reportedly been to see Jennifer several times since she returned to Los Angeles from the Domincan Republic, where she was shooting the new film Shotgun Wedding.

Paparazzi pictures showed Ben at the Hotel Bel-Air on 22 April, and hours later Jennifer was picked up from the spot by her white SUV.

On 28 April Ben was pictured heading to Jennifer's home in Bel Air, and a day later 29 April, the latest pictures were taken showing Ben dropping his car at the Hotel Bel-Air and being collected by the white SUV.

The same car dropped him back at the hotel hours later.

They have remained good friends

However, the insider insisted they were "just friends" and had always remained close, even years after they ended their engagement.

Ben and Jen were engaged in 2002 and dubbed "Bennifer" by fans. A year later they announced they had postponed their wedding, and in early 2004 confirmed they had split.

Jennifer, 51, split from Alex, 45, in early April. The couple, who had been engaged for two years, released a joint statement confirming the news.

Jennifer recently ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez

It read: "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

There were initially rumours of a break up back in March, but neither the singer nor the former baseball star confirmed they were going their separate ways.

In fact, they told the Today show at the time: "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things."

