Katy Perry made a bold statement with an incredible new look and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, was first in line at the swoon station.

The American Idol star showed off long, jet-black hair, perfect makeup and a figure-hugging Dolce and Gabbana little black dress which was covered in gems.

Katy - who has been rocking platinum blonde tresses recently - captioned the photos on Instagram: "We're all about finding the diamond in the rough. One GEM from last season is getting polished up for tonight's comeback episode #AmericanIdol."

Her fans bombarded her with compliments and said: "Love the dark hair on you," and, "your hair is amazing". Plenty marvelled at her dress and her show-stopping appearance didn't go unnoticed by Orlando.

He was lost for words and let an on-fire and heart emoji do the talking. Katy's social media followers adored Orlando's response and told him he had, "won in life," and said they loved them as a couple.

Katy wowed with long black hair and a LBD

Katy and Orlando are doting parents to their daughter, Daisy, who they welcomed in August 2020.

The new mum recently made a surprising confession about motherhood when she revealed that despite her A-list status, being a mum is far from glamorous.

During an episode of American Idol she admitted she no longer has time to shave her legs. After hearing a contestant sing Katy said: "Your voice is a spiritual experience. It is otherworldly angelic. And as a new mother, I don't have very much time, so I have quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. So, full-body chills."

Katy's look got the seal of approval from her fiancé Orlando Bloom

Orlando has another child, Flynn, 10, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, and Katy is incredible close to her too.

Just recently they chatted about parenting on Instagram Live.

"The kids are my number one love," Miranda - who has two other children with her husband Evan Spiegel - said as she and Katy chatted. "It's just the best thing in the world, being a mom."

Katy agreed and added: "It's the best job. It's the most fulfilling. There was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. That was like all the love I was ever searching for what like 'Bam.'"

