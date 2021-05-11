Katy Perry's very rare family photo will blow you away The star shares her daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry keeps her private life out of the spotlight but she was in the mood to celebrate when she posted a family photo you need to see to believe.

The mum-of-one shares her young daughter, Daisy, with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, but it was some other family members she was posing with in the Instagram snapshot.

Katy wanted to wish her own mum a happy Mother’s Day with a throwback image, but it was one she apologised for.

WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram

In the snapshot, the singer was front and centre, smiling for the camera with her sister, Angela, and their mother, Mary, side-by-side.

She wrote: "Happy Mama’s Day to my Mother’s Day idols (sorry not sorry sis)."

Her fans loved the misty photo - in which Katy looks so different with short light-brown hair - and commented: "O.M.G This is vaseline smeared lens perfection," and, "brilliant".

Katy looked so different in throwback with her sister and mum

Even Orlando chimed in with a string of heart emojis - and it's not the first time he's publicly given her look his seal of approval.

Katy recently made a bold statement with a new look and it made her man swoon. She showed off long, jet-black hair and wore a figure-hugging LBD covered in gems.

He was lost for words and let an on-fire and heart emoji do the talking. Katy's social media followers adored Orlando's response and told him he had, "won in life," and said they loved them as a couple.

Katy recently wowed her husband with her glam look

The happy couple welcomed their baby girl in August 2020 and have only given fans a glimpse at their bundle of joy.

Orlando also has another child, Flynn, 10, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, and Katy is incredibly close to her too. Just recently they chatted about parenting on Instagram Live.

"The kids are my number one love," Miranda - who has two other children with her husband Evan Spiegel - said, as she and Katy chatted. "It's just the best thing in the world, being a mom."

Katy agreed and added: "It's the best job. It's the most fulfilling. There was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. That was like all the love I was ever searching for what like 'Bam.'"

