Katy Perry is unrecognisable with black long hair – see her new look

Katy Perry left baby Daisy Dove with her fiancé Orlando Bloom to enjoy a night out on Jimmy Kimmel's show – and she gave herself a mini transformation for her "night off".

Sharing her new look on Instagram, which consisted of long black hair and a figure-hugging dress with a high slit, she told her fans: "Mama has the night off so you get inches and @americanidol on @jimmykimmellive tonight ok."

Friends and fans of the Firework singer were quick to react, with Demi Lovato writing: "Wowowowow mama!" Another remarked: "I'm speechless and gushing".

Despite the great reaction to her new look, Katy revealed via her Stories at the end of the night that the hair was in fact a wig.

Appearing on the popular talk show, the new mum spoke about her newborn and admitted that Orlando's experience with his 10-year-old son Flynn with Miranda Kerr had come in useful.

Katy looked gorgeous ahead of attending Jimmy Kimmel's show

Asked by host Jimmy if she was getting much sleep, she revealed: "Yeah, I have family and support and I've got an incredible fiancé who has done this before, he has a 10-year-old son so as much as I was little bit like, 'I don't need to hear all of those stories', they actually helped.

"He's been amazing, incredible and we're so in love and we're so grateful."

Of her birth, which took place last August, the 36-year-old confessed: "He was such a great support, we had like a little boombox. He was there and he was so wonderful and just like holding my hand and looking into my eyes.

The mother-of-one later admitted she had worn a wig

"You want to film it but you also want to be present so there’s a fine line. He was great, I highly recommend it."

Speakin about her adorable baby daughter, Katy added: "She’s the best, it’s the best. She changed something really important inside of me and I feel that and everything I do now I think of her.

"And I think, 'OK, where she’ll be when she’s 36? What is this planet going to look like? How can I do my part? How can I change myself to be a better human being every day so she can have a fantastic life?'"