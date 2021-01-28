Katy Perry has been living the life since she welcomed daughter Daisy with fiancé Orlando Bloom back in August – but she has been keeping details of their bundle of joy close to her chest ever since.

However, on Thursday, Katy took part in an Instagram Live to launch her personalised Coca-Cola Open To Better can – which is part of a campaign from Coke that aims to spread positivity through personalised pledges on their cans – and she shared some sweet details about how Daisy has changed her life.

VIDEO: Katy Perry opens up about baby daughter Daisy Dove

Commenting on one fan's resolution to create boundaries, Katy opened up about how she had to do the same with some of her loved ones to "create space" for her daughter.

"Boundaries are so important and I have been practising a lot of those as well," she said. "You can love someone and still not have to let them into your life.

"[Daisy] has changed my life and still continues to change my life. I created space for her and therefore didn't have the extra time that I have had in the past 35 years, and so I had to create space and I'm glad I did.

Katy Perry gushed about her daughter Daisy in an Instagram Live

"I think you realise that when you become a mother you just have to focus on being a mom and it's not because you don't love other people – you just want to be a great mom and a lot of stuff falls away when you become a mom.

"It is the best job in the world and I highly recommend it, when you're ready."

Katy also praised Orlando for his support, adding: "I have an incredible partner who supports me and lifts me up and he's a great guy."

Katy shares daughter Daisy with Orlando Bloom

Katy also credited meditation – which is her pledge for the year – and chanting with helping to change her "mental wavelength".

She added: "I have been through a very public process with my own journey on mental wellness. I've done so many things like yoga and meditation and now chanting has really changed my mental wavelength, just having those little routines and rituals has really changed the game for me."

Katy's limited edition Coco-Cola can features her pledge for the year, "I Promise to Meditate" and is only available from Thursday while limited stocks last. All proceeds will go to her chosen charity the anti-poverty organisation, ONE.

