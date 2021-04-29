Christie Brinkley is constantly leaving her fans speechless with her age-defying beauty and her latest photos are no different.

The 67-year-old looked breathtaking in some behind-the-scenes snaps she shared on Instagram from a shoot for her SBLA beauty line.

Rocking a long, white, silky slip with a matching cover-up and a pair of white fluffy slippers, Christie looked absolutely flawless.

"#bts at the uplifting shoot for @sblabeauty CHECK MY STORIES TONIGHT for fun news!" she captioned the series of images, which saw her laughing and joking around with her hairstylist.

Fans were quick to compliment the model on her flawless appearance, with one gushing: "Very beautiful and breathtaking and gorgeous and classy and elegant Christie Brinkley."

A second said: "You are a beauty inside & out! Gorgeous. I love your spirit!" A third added: "Always gorgeous and chic. That beautiful Christie smile."

Christie looked gorgeous in her silky negligee

It's not just negligee that Christie looks good in, she also managed to pull off a beekeeper's uniform earlier this week when she went to collect some honeycomb with a friend.

Christie recently returned home following her trip in the Caribbean, however, she was forced to defend herself after she hosted a large gathering of friends.

Sharing photos and a video of the gathering, the model wrote: "One of life's greatest pleasures...a long lunch with friends! Thank you @gianpaolodef @daconchshack #doublevaxedgang."

Christie was forced to defend her large gathering

Christie's fans were quick to share their concerns, as one asked: "Is this safe?? Looks like a lot of fun!! I hope everything goes smoothly!!! Please stay safe!" which encouraged Christie to clarify: "We're all double vaxed."

A second remarked: "Looks good......but what about masks and 6 feet apart??" to which the 67-year-old explained: "We're double vaxed and at the table that's allowed now."

A third added: "Did Covid end already?" Whilst a fourth showed support for the mother-of-three: "Wow, how many times does Christie have to tell people that they're all vaxxed. Read, people!"

