Rachel Hunter delights fans with rare pictures of model daughter

Rachel Hunter has thrilled fans after she shared some rare pictures with her daughter, Renee.

Rachel shares her daughter with her ex-husband, Rod Stewart. The model posted several pictures of her daughter, who's also a model, to mark her 29th birthday.

WATCH: Rachel Hunter and Rod Stewart's daughter Renee shares behind the scenes modelling footage

"Happy Birthday My darling girl @renee__stewart," she wrote. "Another year around the [sun emoji]. Miss you & I love you and can't wait to hug you soon.

"As you weave through this life, in truth, strength with such a tender heart & funny as ever. Can't WAIT to see you. Love you Mum." She finished the post with two black hearts and a trident emoji.

Rachel shared several pictures of her daughter, including an adorable throwback from when Renee was just a baby.

In the snap, the doting mum stroked her daughter's hair as she cuddled her close.

The photo montage included pictures of Renee on the beach, and the mother and daughter nearly touching heads in a small ceremony.

Rachel shared several shots of her daughter

Fans loved the incredible photos, as one wrote: "Such a special kind and pure energy she radiates. Happy birthday special soul."

A second added: "Happy Birthday Blessings to your baby and you too mama," while a third posted: "Beauty certainly runs in the family."

Renee was over the moon with the heartwarming tribute that Rachel paid her, as she responded: "Love you! xxx."

Renee and Rachel's other child, Liam, have spent the pandemic in the UK, while Rachel moved to New Zealand earlier in the year.

Before she left, the star took part in a photoshoot on an LA beach and she looked ethereal in a dreamy white dress.

Rachel has two children

In the caption, Rachel said: "One Step at a Time ... Keepin it simple. This photo was taken in Los Angeles, just before it went into a surge of cases. (Yes there was protocol in place during the shoot).

"Moving in this time we are in, this really is a mantra to keep reminding me to stay in NOW. Yes sometimes we have plans, but no, they get shot down fast at this point, there is no plan."

She added: "Talking to my kids in the UK, I always say before hanging up 'I can't wait to see you both', my son replies 'soon Mum'. Yes soon.

"Sending you all love out there! Zoom, call FaceTime whatever, but connect. @discostew94 @renee_stewartt."

