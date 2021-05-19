Ginger Zee captivates in tight white bodysuit and heels The star showed off her fit physique

Ginger Zee pulled out the stops for a stunning look which she shared with fans on Instagram on Tuesday.

The GMA meteorologist looked amazing as she showed off the results of her epic workouts.

Ginger struck a fierce pose in a white bodysuit, jeans and heels and her look was perfection from head to toe.

WATCH: Ginger Zee is put through her paces during at-home workout

The star teamed her outfit with a mustard coloured coat and she had thrown her arms up high in the hair.

Ginger shared the image along with numerous others as she wrapped up a weekend of work.

"It was a working weekend but you know we snuck in some fun," she captioned the photo dump before thanking the glam squad for their efforts too.

Ginger looked fierce in her white outfit

Ginger’s husband, Ben Aaron, recently gave fans a sneak peek into her beauty regime when he posted a video of himself wearing her weave!

The TV presenter teased his wife as he panned the camera around the room, and Ginger's extensions were hanging on the door.

He wrote: "When Ginger goes to sleep and leaves her hair out."

When she's not glammed up for work Ginger is caring for her two sons

Ben then proceeded to place the hair on his head in various styles and rock out pretending to be her.

His fans were in hysterics and good-natured Ginger had something to say too.

The couple love to mock each other on Instagram and Ginger recently posted a clip of her husband on his hands and knees vacuuming the living room floor.

"Tell me it's Mother's Day without saying it's Mother's Day," Ginger wrote alongside the video, which she couldn't resist showing her fans, who thought it was the best gift.

