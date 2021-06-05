Dianne Buswell looks so glam as she prepares for an emotional reunion The star has been unable to visit her parents

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been unable to properly see other, and while restrictions easing has solved that problem for some, for people with family overseas it hasn't had an effect.

But with Australia on the green travel list, Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell is using the opportunity to jet back home and see her family for the first time in over a year.

The star posted an emotional video of herself on the plane back home – and it left fans in tears.

To the tune of Coming Home, by Diddy and Dirty Money, the professional dancer wrote: " IM COMING HOME IM COMING HOME!!!!!!

"I have been waiting for this day for so long, my heart is so full I'm on my way back to Australia to see my family and I couldn't be more grateful, still got a bit to go one more flight and 14 days in quarantine but oh it's all so worth it."

The clip saw Dianne lounging on a plane with a glass of wine, as well as open an adorable note addressed to "Dotty" which featured a caricature of her parents, Mark and Rina.

The star had plenty of outfits for her long-haul flight, including a green jumper, a fluffy pink gown and a white T-shirt.

Her emotional post left many fans in tears, including Strictly co-stars Johannes Radebe and Oti Mabuse.

Dianne was overjoyed to be heading home

"I'm finished," Johannes wrote alongside a crying face and heart emoji, while Oti added: "Aw, this makes me cry."

Another fan wrote: "Omg, whatttttt, crying so so much, I'm so happy for you."

Dianne will have a lot to update her family, which also includes brother Andrew, including moving into her dream home with boyfriend Joe Sugg and her epic hair transformation.

Last month, the professional dancer swapped out her gorgeous red locks for an incredible flame-orange colour.

She looked so different as she modelled her new stunning look, including one snap where it flowed out behind here in a serene field of grass.

The star had a cute note featuring her parents

In another photo, she posed up against a dull grey wall, with the flame-orange acting as the perfect contrast.

Former Strictly contestant Dr. Ranj Singh commented with a heart eyes emoji, while another fan enthused: "Omgggg!! I love it so much, you suit every colour, you're so pretty."

And her boyfriend also approved of the change, as he posted a series of snaps of the happy couple enjoying a picnic date, labelling them "QTs".

