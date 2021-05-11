Dianne Buswell looks incredible as she debuts hair transformation The dancer kissed goodbye to her red locks

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell is known not only for her creative choreography, but her sensational red hair.

However, the professional dancer fancied a change, as she debuted an incredible transformation on her Instagram.

The star swapped out her red hair for a flame-orange colour, and she blew fans away with the final result.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell unveils stunning hair transformation

Dianne looked so different as she modelled her new stunning new look, including one snap where she let it flow out in a serene field of grass.

Another photo saw her posing up against a dull grey wall, with the flaming orange hair acting as the perfect contrast.

"NEW HAIR ALERT," she informed fans. "Orange is the new red, massive thank you to @harrietmuldoon @zoejclark @vickyhairreinvented @larrykinghair for my amazing new look I love love love it!!!!"

The star looked so different with her new look

She also released a new YouTube video so fans could get a glimpse at the process for the sensational new look.

Dianne's many followers couldn't believe their eyes, but they all loved the look with her Strictly co-star, Johannes Radebe saying: "Chomi, now I see the vision."

Former Strictly contest Dr. Ranj Singh commented with a heart eyes emoji, while another fan enthused: "omgggg!! I love it so much, you suit every colour, you're so pretty."

Earlier this year, the former professional hairdresser treated herself to a small makeover, after moving in with boyfriend Joe Sugg.

The star had been rocking a longer style, but decided to take a few inches off, and then promoted her new podcast.

Her many followers loved the new look

She wrote: "Speaking of DIY HAIR, my new ep of Di's salon is out today download the @bbcsounds app for free to have a listen. I spoke with @laura.adlington and we had a lovely chat about mental health, the pros and cons of social media and of course lots of hair chat."

Fans were besotted with the shorter look, as one wrote: "Short hair is back!! Woo I love you to short hair."

Another stated: "Hair goals, omg your hair always looks so healthy." A third post read: "So so pretty!! Also obsessed with the podcast, is so much fun to listen to!! Hope you're well."

