Dianne Buswell stunned fans on Wednesday when she posted a picture to her Instagram wearing a glamorous leg-split gown.

The Strictly Come Dancing star looked sensational in the bright blue dress, which made a beautiful contrast to her new amber locks.

Dianne styled the dress with some delicate gold earrings and went barefoot for the snap, looking relaxed as she posed in her garden that she shares with boyfriend Joe Sugg.

WATCH: Dianne Buswell debuts stunning hair transformation

Sharing the picture with her thousands of followers, Dianne wrote: "Never got to wear this amazing dress anywhere! So I decided to put it on and frolic in the back garden because why not."

Fans rushed to comment on her latest look, with one writing: "Stunning! Such a beautiful colour on you", while another said: "I'm in aweeeeee".

The dancer looked stunning in the colourful dress

We are in love with Dianne's fabulous frock, and can't help but think it’s the perfect piece for garden parties this summer.

Although the dancer's outfit details are yet to be revealed, we have found an amazing high street alternative.

This blue dress from New Look is super similar to Dianne's, and features a frill tie neckline, long sleeves and stylish tiered hem.

Blue frill midi dress, £22.99, New Look

We recommend pairing it with some white trainers and a cute white shoulder bag for the ultimate on trend ensemble.

It wasn’t just Dianne's dress that captured her fans attention, with many of them still commenting on her bold hair transformation!

Last week the dancer shared the transformation on social media, swapping out her red hair for a flame-orange colour, blowing her fans away with the final result.

Dianne is dating YouTube star Joe Sugg

Dianne looked so different as she modelled her new look, including one snap where she let it flow out in a serene field of grass.

"NEW HAIR ALERT," she informed fans. "Orange is the new red, massive thank you to @harrietmuldoon @zoejclark @vickyhairreinvented @larrykinghair for my amazing new look, I love love love it!!!!"

